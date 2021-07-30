Trevor Story on Rockies After Trade Deadline: I Don’t Have Anything Good to Say

John McCoy/Getty Images

Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story had been one of the most discussed names on the trade market for months. A sinking Rockies team in an ultra-competitive National League West and his expiring contract made the 28-year-old a virtual lock to be moved at the deadline.

Except that didn't happen. As Friday's MLB trade deadline passed, Story found himself staying put and isn't quite sure why.

“I’m confused," Story told Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post. "And I don’t have really anything good to say about the situation and how it unfolded."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.