Nationals to Cut Starlin Castro After 30-game MLB Ban for Alleged Domestic Violence

The Washington Nationals announced Friday that they will release veteran infielder Starlin Castro following his 30-game suspension for violating MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

According to Maria Torres of The Athletic, the Nationals released the following statement regarding the decision: "We take all allegations of abuse and harassment very seriously. We fully support the Commissioner's decision and will be releasing Starlin Castro upon the completion of his suspension."

MLB announced Castro's suspension Friday after he was placed on leave earlier this month amid allegations of domestic violence.

