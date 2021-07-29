Yankees' Updated Lineup After Reported Joey Gallo Trade with Rangers

Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

The New York Yankees won the Joey Gallo Sweepstakes on Wednesday, acquiring the Texas Rangers' slugger for several prospects and more ahead of Friday's trade deadline.

New York Yankees Projected Lineup

1. DJ LeMahieu, 1B

2. Gleybar Torres, SS

3. Rougned Odor, 2B

4. Aaron Judge, RF

5. Joey Gallo, LF

6. Giancarlo Stanton, DH

7. Gary Sanchez, C

8. Gio Urshela, 3B

9. Brett Gardner, LF

The Yankees are sending a number of prospects back to a rebuilding Texas club as New York attempts to catch the Boston Red Sox in the American League East. Adding a much-needed left-handed bat with plenty of power is sure to help that cause.

New York entered Wednesday at 52-47, third in the division and 8.5 games back of Boston for the lead. The Yanks are three games back for the wild card.

Faced with a decision to buy or sell at the deadline, New York did what it typically does: go out and get one of the biggest bats on the market. Just how much of a difference it will make remains to be seen. Regardless, Gallo is arbitration eligible this offseason and could sign an extension in New York if the remainder of the year goes well. If not, he'll reach unrestricted free agency after the 2022 season at 28 years old.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and field manager Aaron Boone were already under pressure to win this season after getting off to a slow start. That now ramps up with addition of Gallo.

As Cashman makes a push for the postseason, it'll be on Boone to finish the job.