Eduardo Escobar Traded to Brewers from Diamondbacks for 2 Prospects

The Milwaukee Brewers have announced that they have acquired Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Eduardo Escobar in exchange for a pair of minor league prospects in outfielder Cooper Hummel and infielder Alberto Ciprian.

Escobar is hitting .246 (.778 OPS) with 22 home runs and 65 RBI this season, which marked his first-ever All-Star Game appearance. The 11-year MLB veteran has played for the Chicago White Sox, Minnesota Twins and D-backs.

Zach Buchanan of The Athletic provided more insight on the prospects:

Escobar is going from the National League West basement to the NL Central penthouse. The Diamondbacks sport an MLB-worst 31-71 record, while the 59-42 Brewers lead their division by seven games.

He sent his regards to the Diamondbacks organization and the team's fans as his four-year stint with Arizona came to a close:

As Adam McCalvy of MLB.com noted, the Brewers could use Escobar at first base against left-handed pitching.

Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel also noted that Escobar, who can play second and third, could split time with Luis Urias at third base.

Escobar has never played first base, but Haudricourt also posited that he can see time there as well.

McCalvy also reported that Escobar should be a good addition to the clubhouse too.

"Talking to baseball people about Eduardo Escobar recently, you hear a lot about what he brings to the clubhouse in addition to the batter's box and the field," McCalvy tweeted. "The Brewers obviously hit big in that department with Willy Adames, too."

Milwaukee, which has made the playoffs each of the last three years, is in search of its first pennant since 1982, when it represented the American League against the St. Louis Cardinals in the Fall Classic.

The Brewers are in good position to now represent the National League, especially with this key pickup. Milwaukee's lineup has struggled this year to the tune of a .699 OPS, the fifth-worst mark in the National League.

Adding Escobar to bolster the lineup can only help as the Brewers look to ward off any teams below them in the NL Central standings and look to position themselves for a higher seed in the playoffs.