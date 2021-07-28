Giants Trade Rumors: SF Eying Kris Bryant; Joey Bart Evaluated as Potential Return

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants have jumped into the Kris Bryant Sweepstakes in a big way, reportedly offering the team's No. 2 ranked prospect, catcher Joey Bart, in exchange for Bryant and his expiring contract.

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Giants would be willing to part with Bart—who's slashing .310/.372/.532 with nine home runs and 38 RBI over 44 games in Triple-A this season—as long as the Cubs are willing to provide more than just Bryant in return.

The Cubs' left fielder and third baseman is batting .269/.356/.500 with 17 home runs in a resurgent season for the 2016 NL MVP.

