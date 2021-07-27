Kyle Schwarber Trade Rumors: Nationals Star Drawing Interest Despite Hamstring Injury

Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Despite not having a timetable to return from an injured hamstring, Kyle Schwarber is reportedly generating interest from teams on the trade market.

Per Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post, there is a "good amount of interest" in the Washington Nationals star right now.

Schwarber hasn't appeared in a game since July 2 when he strained his hamstring rounding first base in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Per Savannah McCann of MLB.com, the Nationals didn't put a timetable on Schwarber's return after an MRI revealed a "significant strain in the right hamstring."

Prior to the injury, Schwarber was in the midst of the hottest streak of his career. The 28-year-old hit 16 homers with a .348/.403/1.043 slash line in 18 games from June 12-29. He was named to the National League All-Star team but was unable to play after getting hurt.

Washington won 14 of those 18 games to get over the .500 mark at 39-38. The team has lost 16 of 22 games since June 30 and has fallen 8.5 games behind the New York Mets in the NL East race.

Schwarber's bat would make him a formidable addition for any playoff contender down the stretch, as long as he is able to return to the field at some point.

The Nationals signed Schwarber to a one-year, $10 million contract during the offseason.