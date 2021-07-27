Mets Rumors: Kumar Rocker's Contract 'in Limbo' Due to Elbow Injury Concerns

AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz

Heading into Sunday's deadline for 2021 MLB draft picks to sign, the New York Mets and Kumar Rocker have reportedly hit a snag in their bonus agreement.

Per Ken Davidoff of the New York Post, the agreement between Rocker and the Mets is "in limbo" because of concerns from the organization about the right-handed pitcher's elbow that came up during his physical.

After the Mets made Rocker the No. 10 overall pick in the 2021 draft, they reportedly came to an over-slot bonus agreement.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported on July 12 the two sides have "an understanding in place" that would pay Rocker $6 million. MLB set the slot bonus for the No. 10 pick for $4,739,900.

Davidoff noted that Rocker's camp "disagrees" with the Mets' concerns from his physical and have cited his durability throughout his college career at Vanderbilt.

There were some questions about Rocker during the college season because he had some notable velocity dips.

Kevin Goldstein of FanGraphs noted in May that Rocker's fastball touched 99 in his first start of the season, but it was down to 90-91 mph during a March 19 start against South Carolina.

Rocker's velocity continued to fluctuate throughout the season, but he remained a reliable presence in Vanderbilt's rotation. The 21-year-old led the nation with 122 innings pitched and tied teammate Jack Leiter for the most strikeouts (179).

Sunday is the deadline for draft picks to sign a contract with their clubs.