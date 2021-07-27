Nikki A.S.H., Charlotte, Ripley Set for WWE Raw Women's Title Match at SummerSlam

Photo credit: WWE.com

Nikki A.S.H. quickly learned what it means to go from the hunter to the hunted.

Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville announced Monday on Raw that Nikki will defend the Raw Women's Championship in a Triple Threat match against Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam on Aug. 21.

Nikki shocked the world when she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract and beat Flair for the title last week on Raw.

A quick cash-in can work for a babyface in the right circumstances. Nobody took issue with Dean Ambrose sneaking up behind Seth Rollins to wrest away the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank 2016.

In Nikki's case, she'd benefit from making a strong title defense.

The Glasgow, Scotland, native is a two-time women's tag champion with Alexa Bliss but hadn't enjoyed a notable singles run in WWE prior to Money in the Bank. Beating a weakened Flair with a cross-body splash only goes so far toward making her a credible Raw women's champ.

Besting Flair and Ripley at SummerSlam is the kind of result that could elevate Nikki in a big way. It's a moment that would anoint her as a top star in the women's division for WWE's flagship program.