Mets Trade Rumors: Jose Berrios Not Being Pursued; NYM 'All Over' Pitching Market

The New York Mets are looking to add pitching prior to Friday's MLB trade deadline, but Minnesota Twins right-hander Jose Berrios may not be on their radar, according to SNY's Andy Martino.

One source told Martino the Mets are "all over the pitching market," but he reported their preference might be players who are due to hit free agency since the asking price would be lower.

Berrios, on the other hand, has one more year of arbitration left before hitting free agency in 2023.

The Athletic's Dan Hayes reported July 16 that Minnesota indicated to at least one suitor it wanted to land "a pre-arb player and two top-100 prospects" in return for Berrios because of his additional year of team control.

Martino reported Sunday the Mets were planning to inquire about Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer. Scherzer's profile exceeds that of Berrios, but the 36-year-old is due to be a free agent in the offseason.

New York's starting rotation is second in FIP (3.45) and eighth in strikeout rate (9.51 per nine innings), per FanGraphs, and the team already acquired Rich Hill from the Tampa Bay Rays.

Even though the unit is strong already, contending teams can never have too many arms with an eye toward the postseason. Jacob deGrom is also out with forearm tightness, while Noah Syndergaard has yet to pitch in an MLB game since undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2020.

Irrelevant to the Mets' reported aversion to trading away one or more of their top prospects, a short-term solution may be all they need.

Syndergaard is due to be a free agent, but deGrom, Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker are all signed through at least next year.

If the front office is going to leverage its farm system to address the rotation, then it makes sense to wait until the offseason. By then, the team will have a better idea about Syndergaard's future and whether deGrom's forearm injury is a cause for larger concern.