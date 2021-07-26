The Rock Says 'There's Nothing' for Me to Tease About a Possible WWE Return

Frazer Harrison/WireImage

John Cena may have put his acting career on hold, but Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson downplayed the idea of returning to a WWE ring.

The Rock told Entertainment Tonight's Matt Cohen that "there's nothing" coming through the pipeline when asked about his future in the squared circle.

The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment hasn't competed since WrestleMania 32 in 2016, and that was only a short, impromptu match against Erick Rowan. His last sustained run was all the way back in 2013, which culminated in a loss to Cena at WrestleMania 29.

Between that long layoff and the extent to which Johnson's profile has grown in Hollywood, most fans have probably assumed the 49-year-old is effectively done with WWE.

However, the rumors of a comeback refuse to go away.

Paul Heyman told GiveMeSport.com's Oliver Browning in March that The Rock and WWE have held preliminary discussions about a WrestleMania clash with Roman Reigns. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast (h/t Wrestling Inc.'s Marc Middleton) reported last week he might wrestle at Survivor Series as a way to lay the groundwork for that match.

At Survivor Series 2011, The Rock teamed up with Cena before their singles match at WrestleMania XXVIII.

For now, Johnson is obviously going to downplay the possibility of wrestling again. He wouldn't want to let the cat out of the bag on the red carpet at a movie premiere. And perhaps he was being entirely genuine when he said there's nothing on the horizon.

But that's unlikely to quell the speculation.