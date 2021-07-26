The Simpsons Eyes The Rock; Kenny Omega Talks AEW, WWE Crossover; Nikki Wants Becky

Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

'Simpsons' Wants The Rock for Cameo

Carolyn Omine, a writer for The Simpsons, says the writer's room recently came up with an idea for The Rock to make a cameo appearance.

“There’s a story that we actually came up with, Lisa and The Rock … but we don’t know [if it will happen] yet,” Omine said at Comic-Con@Home 2021. “We’re still hoping that The Rock will hear us. If anybody knows The Rock, tell him that we want that!”

Given that The Rock isn't known for being especially picky about his projects and The Simpsons is a legendary show, it's hard to see him turning down the offer.

Not only that, if the wrestler-turned-actor decides to strap up the boots one more time and face cousin Roman Reigns, it'll be a great cross-promotional opportunity for SmackDown on Fox.

Kenny Omega Says WWE Crossover is Possible

One of AEW's most notable accomplishments since its debut has been its strong working relationship with other promotions. New Japan and Impact have lent both their stars and championships to AEW programming, and AEW has reciprocated.

Of course, there's one major wrestling promotion that has not joined in on the fun: WWE. During an appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio, Omega said he could someday see the companies working together—albeit not anytime soon.

“The one huge crossover, will you ever see WWE team up with anybody?” Omega asked. “Who knows? I feel as the world evolves and changes and time goes by, people become more open-minded to everything, whether it be the wrestlers themselves, people in the office, the fans.

“I wouldn’t hold my breath, but at the same time, I would never say it’s impossible.”

Given some of the recent rumors about a leader of a certain movement leaving WWE for AEW, perhaps WWE might want to open its walls a little to the outside world and allow the light in. Otherwise, the company may see more stars bolt in favor of professional freedom.

Nikki A.S.H. Has Sights Set on Becky Lynch

No one knows when Becky Lynch will return to WWE, but the overwhelming odds say it'll be soon. Perhaps very soon.

If Nikki A.S.H. has her way, Lynch's return match will be against the new Raw women's champion.

“I’m ready for the challenge from Becky and I truly hope it does happen,” Nikki A.S.H. told Ross Crae of the Sunday Post. “Becky and Drew [McIntyre] have been amazing role models, inspiring me and creating that blueprint.”

Given her gimmick is mostly one played for comedy, the overwhelming odds are Nikki A.S.H.'s title reign isn't going to be a long one. The company could hot-shot it back to Charlotte Flair–it would surprise absolutely no one if Flair demanded and received a rematch Monday night and then got her belt back—or use it as an opportunity to bring back Lynch, who has been out more than a year after having a daughter with Seth Rollins.

Lynch technically never lost the Raw title, so there's a natural storyline there that wouldn't make her look heelish for challenging a face like Nikki.

