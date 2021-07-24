MLB Rumors: Phillies Expected to Be 'Aggressive' at Trade Deadline Amid Playoff Push

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Despite entering Friday's action with a 47-48 record, the Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly looking to add talent prior to the trade deadline.

Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, rival teams expect the Phillies will be "aggressive" leading up to July 30, and they could go past the $210 million tax threshold.

It's not a surprise that the Phillies would look to be buying right now. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has a long track record of being aggressive to help the MLB roster win from his time with the Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox.

Heyman noted the Phillies are believed to be targeting multiple positions, including a starting pitcher, multiple relievers and potentially a center fielder.

Chicago Cubs president Jed Hoyer told reporters earlier this month they were exploring trade opportunities involving their veteran players after losing 11 straight games from June 25-July 6.

Arguably the most prominent names on the trade block leading up to the deadline is Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel.

One of the first moves Dombrowski made as Red Sox president of baseball operations was to acquire Kimbrel from the San Diego Padres in November 2015. That previous relationship between the two could make the eight-time All-Star an attractive option for Philadelphia.

The Phillies are in a tricky spot right now with their record one game under .500. They only trail the New York Mets by four games in the National League East. Their wild card prospects are significantly lower, as they entered Friday eight games behind the San Diego Padres for the second spot.

Philadelphia hasn't made the playoffs since losing to the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2011 NLDS. The franchise has just two non-losing seasons over the past eight years.