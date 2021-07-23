Trevor Bauer Restraining Order Hearing Delayed amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Kiyoshi Mio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer had his hearing for the ex parte restraining order filed against him moved to August 2.

Law enforcement officials announced June 30 that Bauer was being investigated after a woman said he sexually assaulted her.

Mark Garelick, the woman's attorney, told TMZ at that time his client was granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Bauer.

Per ESPN's Alden Gonzalez, Bauer's camp requested additional time Friday to prepare a defense "against witnesses and medical records that they say they only received recently." The hearing was subsequently delayed to August 2.

Bauer's agent, Jon Fetterolf, has denied the allegations made against his client.

"Mr. Bauer had a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated by [the accuser] beginning in April 2021," Fetterolf said. "We have messages that show [the accuser] repeatedly asking for 'rough' sexual encounters involving requests to be 'choked out' and slapped in the face."

Gonzalez noted the temporary restraining order against Bauer will remain in effect until the hearing is wrapped up.

Major League Baseball announced July 2 that, in agreement with the MLB Players Association, Bauer was placed on seven-day administrative leave.

MLB has since extended Bauer's administrative leave two additional times, most recently for a period of two weeks that will run through July 27. The league has the ability to request MLBPA for another extension.

Bauer hasn't appeared in a game since June 28. The 30-year-old signed a three-year contract with the Dodgers during the offseason.