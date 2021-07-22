UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson Talks NIL Deals, USC Rivalry, More in B/R AMA

Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

UCLA star Dorian Thompson-Robinson is approaching a big 2021 season in more ways than one.

Expectations are high for the senior quarterback after he threw for 1,120 yards and 12 touchdowns in five games for the Bruins in 2020. He's also navigating a totally new landscape after the NCAA opened the door for players to cash in on their name, image and likeness.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson stopped by the B/R app to answer questions on a number of topics ranging from that aforementioned NIL legislation and UCLA's longstanding rivalry with USC for Los Angeles supremacy.

The following is the full transcript from the AMA session.

@Realzzzsoadapop How hard was it transitioning from WR to QB in high school?

Don't think it was really that hard. I'm a pretty athletic guy.

@Ace3k9 Why UCLA?

When I first got here as a recruit, I just fell in love with it. The environment, the campus, the education. It just fit what I was looking for in a school.

@LA57 Why do you wear No. 1 ?

You got to be that guy if you're wearing no. 1. Big responsibility and big role and i think i can fill those shoes.

@BayLegend Do you have any upcoming plans with the new NIL agreement?

I do. Don't think I can speak on them yet, but there are a few things in the works.

@PerryThePlatypus If you could sign an endorsement with the company of your dreams, who would you pick?

Probably adidas. Building a relationship with them.

@BigHitter401 What is it like to be a part of the USC-UCLA rivalry?

It's surreal. Games are always packed. Def a heated feeling, def intense. One of the best rivalries out there and glad to be apart of it

@Not_RudyGobert Which game do you look forward to most this season?

I think the big glaring one is LSU week 1. Gotta be SC. SC each year.

@KyleCus24 How crazy was the locker room after the comeback win vs. Washington St. in 2019? How did it feel? (down 32, 130 total points scored)

Such a surreal moment. Don't think anyone believed it when it happened. Happy, genuine. Everyone was happy to be there.

@CarsonD21 Your top 3 pregame songs?

3 artists: drake, young thug, youngboy

@Jordanjones23 What is your favorite thing about Coach Kelly?

His mind. Always thinking, always trying to solve a problem or think of something new

@DPitt What would it take for you to consider the 2021-22 season a success?

Undefeated. If we get that, everything will speak for itself. We’re shooting high.

@Crew4 Who in the NFL would you compare yourself to?

Deshaun watson. I like his game.

@Antonio16Rossi Which NFL team would you like to play for?

Being a Vegas boy, definitely the raiders.

@Ice_Trae Where do you see yourself in five years?

Strong in the league. Winning games, living life and having fun with the fam.

Rapid Fire:

@Fugi456 Chik Fil A or Popeyes?

Chick Fil A

@KB2324 Favorite place to eat at near UCLA?

Gushi

@Kylecus24 The hardest place to play in the Pac-12?

Oregon

@lOGAN316 Your favorite UCLA jersey?

Blue home

@Yifi11 Your favorite team to use in Madden?

chiefs

@foxhol23 If you could have any NFL WR on your UCLA squad, who you taking?

Julio Jones