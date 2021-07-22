WWE Reportedly Planning to Hold 'Queen of the Ring' Tournament in 2021

Source: WWE.com

WWE is reportedly planning to hold an all women's tournament later on this year.

Per Wrestling Inc., the Queen of the Ring tournament is tentatively scheduled to be a main roster show that airs exclusively on Peacock.

According to the report, it's unknown when the tournament will take place.

In addition to the date, no details about potential superstars in the tournament are known at this time.

WWE's reported decision to produce a Queen of the Ring tournament comes as NWA is preparing to hold an all-women pay-per-view titled EmPower on Aug. 28 at Chase Park Plaza in St. Louis.

Former WWE superstar Mickie James, who is executive producing EmPower, told reporters the NWA show will include a women's invitational tournament where they "will find the top women in the industry, the up and coming, the rising talent that we see as the future prospects of the women in the industry."

WWE did hold an all-women pay-per-view titled Evolution in October 2018. Ronda Rousey successfully defended the Raw women's title against Nikki Bella in the main event.

King of the Ring used to be one of WWE's signature pay-per-view events before being shelved after 2002.

It has been occasionally brought back as a television event on Raw and SmackDown, most recently in 2019 when Baron Corbin defeated Chad Gable in the final.