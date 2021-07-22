Giants Trade Rumors: Royals' Danny Duffy Draws SF Interest Despite Injury

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants aren't letting Danny Duffy's placement on the Injured List scare them out of inquiring about the Kansas City Royals veteran.

According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants may have to part with "fewer or lesser" prospects to land Duffy as he works through a left flexor tendon strain that's expected to keep him sidelined until early August.

Through 12 starts, the 32-year-old lefty has a 2.51 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 65 strikeouts on 22 walks in 61 innings.

Fellow National League West contenders—the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres—are reportedly in the mix for Duffy as well. The California native can add plenty of depth to any of the three NL West teams and carries a World Series pedigree after helping the Royals capture the title in 2015.



Per Slusser:

"Though the Giants also are expected to look at the first-base and outfield markets, a starter remains a priority, and as The Chronicle previously reported, the Rangers scouted the team’s series at St. Louis. The Cardinals are among the teams scouting the series in Los Angeles, and Adam Wainwright is a target for teams seeking rotation help, but St. Louis has not determined yet whether it will be a seller. Texas has an All-Star, Kyle Gibson, to dangle, along with outfielder Joey Gallo, and either would require a substantial return. Minnesota starter Jose Berrios is a hot commodity, but also will be pricey."

Even with MLB's trade deadline set for 4 p.m. ET on July 30, there hasn't been the flurry of deals that typically begin to pick up at this time of year. Instead, with a few teams still deciding whether to buy or sell, the market seems to be at a steady simmer.

ESPN's Jeff Passan expects that to remain the status quo a bit longer, reporting that many executives believe movement around the league will be scarce until right before the deadline. That could give the Royals a bit more time increase Duffy's trade value by helping him get healthy.