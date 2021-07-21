76ers Rumors: Luka Garza Works out for Philadelphia Ahead of 2021 NBA Draft

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Former Iowa star Luka Garza worked out with the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Garza has been one of the biggest stars in college basketball over the past few seasons, winning Wooden Award and Naismith Award last year as the national player of the year.

There are still question marks about how his skill set will translate to the NBA, with Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman rating the forward as the 50th best player in the class.

Wasserman also projected the 76ers would select Garza No. 50 overall in his latest mock draft.

The 76ers also have the No. 28 overall pick in the first round of the July 29 draft.

Philadelphia is likely seeking players who can help immediately as it tries to reach expectations in 2021-22. The squad had the best record in the Eastern Conference but suffered a second-round upset at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks.

Even with two All-Stars in Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, the squad hasn't been able to get past the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Garza could give the team another scoring option after averaging 24.1 points per game last season. Even with a high usage rate, he remained efficient with a 55.3 field goal percentage and 44.0 three-point percentage.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The ability to stretch the floor could leave more room for Embiid and Simmons in the paint, while it could help the 76ers overall after finishing 23rd in the NBA in made three-pointers last season.

Though Garza might not have as much upside as others in the class, he could be a safe option for a team looking to round out its rotation.