SEC Media Days 2021: Highlights, Comments and Reaction from Wednesday

The SEC Media Days continued on Wednesday, with some of the biggest coaching names in the league taking to the podium.

Alabama's Nick Saban opened up the press conferences, and he seemed happy to be in the building:

He spoke on everything from trying to stay on top of the college football world after losing a number of players to the NFL draft to the new landscape college football faces amidst the NIL rule changes.

"The penalty of success for winning a national title," Saban told reporters regarding the loss of six players to the first round of the NFL draft this spring.

Everybody in college football is chasing the Crimson Tide. That includes the entirety of the SEC, and new Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea.

"I think it's important in this point to recognize the fact that in this first iteration of Vanderbilt football, what we affectionately call in our building is Team One," the first-year Vandy coach told reporters. "The overwhelming majority of players were recruited to a program that no longer exists."

He also spoke about the new NIL rules, and the opportunities they may present for Vanderbilt's players in a city like Nashville.

"For me anything that puts a Vanderbilt football player front facing to our community, I am for. Anything that improves the quality of life of our student-athletes, I am for," he said. "The fact that we are in the biggest city in our league's footprint is a huge possibility or potential, so we're very aware of that.

"As far as the recruiting impact that goes, certainly the idea that you throw a rock off our campus and you're hitting a lot of really impactful businesses, the music industry is right there on our back porch," he added. "So there's a lot of exciting opportunities there."

Up next was the always quotable (and oft controversial) Mike Leach, though the Mississippi State head coach didn't stray too far from football on Wednesday. Well, for the most part.

Of note, he said that the Bulldogs would stick with one quarterback this season, as Will Rogers, Sawyer Robertson, Daniel Greek and Jack Abraham battle for the gig.

"I doubt we'll play two quarterbacks because that's not just an adjustment to the quarterbacks, it's an adjustment to the team and the players around them," he told reporters.

He did say he's in favor of a larger College Football Playoff, however. Way bigger.

"I think 12 teams is a huge step in the right direction," he said. "I personally would like to see 64, and you could format it out pretty easily, but I think it's a huge step in the right direction, and I look forward to it."

Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M closed out the day, though the most interesting facet of their time was a report that broke Wednesday that Texas and Oklahoma are considering a move to the SEC, per Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle.

Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork didn't seem keen on that change happening:

College football realignment seems to be a topic that roars to the forefront every few years. Bjork and Texas A&M will be rooting against the Longhorns rejoining their neighborhood, however.

Fisher, who formerly coached at Florida State, also spoke on legendary FSU Hall of Famer Bobby Bowden's announcement that he's been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition, telling reporters Bowden meant everything to him.

"He's not only one the greatest coaches but one of the greatest human beings who's ever lived," he said.