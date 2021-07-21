WWE Rumors on Daniel Bryan, Bray Wyatt and Rhea Ripley

Photo credit: WWE.com

No "Internal Discussion" About Bryan's WWE Return

There is reportedly no talk within WWE about Daniel Bryan returning to the company any time soon.

According to PWInsider (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), Bryan is not listed on WWE's internal roster, and there is belief among some within WWE that a lack of movement on bringing Bryan back to WWE means he will sign with AEW.

PWInsider also reported that Bryan is not part of any upcoming merchandise or action figures being produced by WWE.

Bryan competed in the main event of WrestleMania 37 against Roman Reigns and Edge in April. Later that month, he lost a match to Reigns on SmackDown with the stipulation that he would have to leave SmackDown if he lost.

Reports surfaced after the match that Bryan's WWE contract had expired, which was why he lost to Reigns.

Bryan is among the most successful stars in WWE history, as the 40-year-old veteran is a five-time world champion and has competed in the main event of WrestleMania twice.

He would represent a big loss for WWE and a potentially huge gain for AEW, which has not shied away from signing former WWE talent.

Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley and Cody Rhodes are some of AEW's foundational stars, and AEW has more recently brought in the likes of Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo and Miro.

Bryan would be one of AEW's biggest gets yet, although there is no concrete proof that Bryan is leaning toward signing with AEW rather than returning to WWE or going elsewhere.

Wyatt Reportedly Not Off TV for Creative Reasons

Bray Wyatt has not been on WWE programming since the night after WrestleMania 37 in April, and fans have been left in the dark about the reason for his absence.

According to PWInsider (h/t Middleton), there is a "specific reason" why Wyatt is being kept off TV, and the feeling within WWE is that the reason isn't related to creative decisions.

Wyatt's most recent match occurred at WrestleMania 37, where he lost to Randy Orton after Alexa Bliss distracted him.

He took part in a Firefly Funhouse segment the next night on Raw, but there hasn't been any follow-up since then.

Wyatt has remained active on social media, tweeting last week about missing the fans:

Now that fans are back in attendance at WWE shows for the first time in over a year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it would seemingly be a great time to bring Wyatt back if the possibility is on the table.

Wyatt's Fiend character is hugely over with the WWE Universe, and he would undoubtedly get a massive pop upon returning.

WWE has brought some big names back into the fold already in recent days, including John Cena and Goldberg.

With SummerSlam scheduled to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas next month, having Wyatt return during or after a match may be the most impactful way possible to re-introduce him to the fans.

Ripley Reportedly Has Officially Turned Face

After initially being presented as a heel on the main roster, Rhea Ripley is reportedly now a full-fledged babyface.

According to PWInsider (h/t Middleton), Ripley is internally being listed as a babyface "100 percent" after her match against Charlotte Flair at Money in the Bank.

After being a babyface for most of her NXT run, Ripley had a different attitude upon arriving on the main roster. It served her well initially, as she beat Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37.

Ripley eventually entered into a feud with a heel Flair, but rather than having Rhea go all-in as a babyface, she played the tweener role instead.

Flair and Ripley won the crowd over at Money in the Bank after they reacted poorly early in the match, and a big part of that was Ripley managed to get sympathy through her selling of a knee injury.

Ripley and Flair faced off in a rematch on Raw, and Ripley was smiling much more than usual, which may have been a sign her babyface transformation was complete.

Rhea won the match by disqualification, and Nikki A.S.H. subsequently cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Flair to become the new Raw Women's champion.

Given that scenario, a Ripley vs. Charlotte vs. Nikki Triple Threat for the Raw Women's title could be in the cards for SummerSlam.

