Jared Pettitte, Son of Former Yankees Star SP Andy, Signs Marlins Contract as UDFA

Jared Pettitte, who is the son of former New York Yankees and Houston Astros starting pitcher Andy Pettitte, has agreed to sign with the Miami Marlins as an undrafted free agent, per ESPN News Services.

Pettitte made 13 appearances for DBU, posting a 5.81 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 26.1 innings. His best outing was against Illinois State, when he threw 4.1 hitless innings and struck out four on May 8.

He began his collegiate career with the University of Houston in 2017, when he redshirted because of a season-ending injury. Pettitte made 11 appearances for the Cougars over the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Pettitte played high school ball at Deer Park High School and Second Baptist School. He shone at Second Baptist, earning First Team All-State honors by going 12-1 with a 1.20 ERA and 130 strikeouts. He added four home runs and a .385 batting average at the dish.

Pettitte appeared at the MLB Draft Combine, and he spoke with YES Network's Nancy Newman afterward:

He was not selected in the MLB draft, but Pettitte has now landed with the Marlins.

Their CEO, Derek Jeter, was Pettitte's teammate with the Yankees. The two helped bring four World Series championships to the Bronx.