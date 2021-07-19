Shane Bieber, Girlfriend Kara Kavajecz Announce Engagement in Instagram Photo

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Reigning American League Cy Young winner Shane Bieber used Cleveland's weekend road trip against the Oakland Athletics to propose to his longtime girlfriend in San Francisco.

Bieber and Kara Kavajecz announced their engagement in a post on her Instagram.

"I always knew," she wrote.

Kavajecz also captioned the picture with 7-17-21, indicating Bieber proposed on Saturday.

"Forever my girl," Bieber wrote on his Instagram along with pictures of the proposal.

Per Kavajecz's official clothing website, she and Bieber met in Santa Barbara, California. The two-time All-Star played baseball at UC Santa Barbara from 2014-16 before Cleveland selected him in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB draft.

Bieber is currently on the injured list with a right shoulder strain. He had a 3.28 ERA with 130 strikeouts in 90.2 innings through 14 starts this season prior to getting injured.