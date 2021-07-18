Becky Lynch Posts Photo, Teases Possible Return at WWE Money in the Bank

Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view is Sunday night, which means it's time for Becky Lynch to once again tease her return to the promotion.

Lynch shared a photo of herself outside Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, site of the PPV. She also made a strong implication regarding the women's Money in the Bank ladder match:

This isn't the first time the former women's champion had some fun with the fans and hinted at a comeback.

During the Royal Rumble, she posted a picture of the backstage curtain:

Then came the tweets spelling out "night one" and "night two" during WrestleMania 37:

Sooner or later, one of these posts is going to be genuine, and Money in the Bank could be that time.

PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson reported in June that Lynch was seen at WWE's Performance Center. Nick Khan, the president and chief revenue officer for WWE, said in April that she was expected back "in the not-too-distant future."

SummerSlam is WWE's second-biggest PPV of the year behind WrestleMania, so the company will presumably pull out all of the stops. Getting Lynch involved Sunday night would set the stage for her to have a marquee match at Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 21.