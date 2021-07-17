Lance Lynn, White Sox Agree to 2-Year, $38M Contract Extension

Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Rather than wait to see what the free-agent market presented this offseason, Lance Lynn decided to sign a midseason extension with the Chicago White Sox.

The team announced Saturday that the two-time All-Star agreed to a two-year, $38 million contract with a club option for 2024.

