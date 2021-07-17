Padres' Jake Cronenworth Hits for 3rd Cycle in Franchise History vs. Nationals

AP Photo/Nick Wass

San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth hit for the third cycle in franchise history on Friday evening against the Washington Nationals, and he accomplished the feat before the sixth inning was over.

A two-RBI double in the second inning, an RBI triple in the third, a fifth-inning solo home run and a sixth-inning single got the job done.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, Matt Kemp (2015) and Wil Myers (2017) had the other two Padres cycles. Myers, who is still on the Padres, hit two home runs on Friday.

Cronenworth also joined some Hall of Fame company, per the Elias Sports Bureau:

By the time the top half of the sixth inning was over, the Padres led 19-4, and Cronenworth had gone 4-for-5 with four RBI.

The 27-year-old Cronenworth entered Friday hitting .276 with 12 home runs and 34 RBI. The second-year MLB player made his first All-Star Game this season after finishing as the runner-up in the National League Rookie of the Year race the year before.