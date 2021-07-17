3 Men Charged with Federal Firearms Crimes After Arrests Near MLB All-Star Game

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced it has charged three men with federal firearms crimes after police found 16 long guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition on July 9 in a Denver hotel room located near Coors Field, where the MLB All-Star Game was held last Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

Richard Platt, Ricardo Rodriguez and Gabriel Rodriguez were arrested after a housekeeper at the Maven Hotel made the discovery, per Liz Geraldi, Tony Kovaleski and Oscar Contreras of Denver7.

A fourth person, Kanoelehua Serikawa, was arrested "for investigation of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and a warrant from another jurisdiction," per Denver7.

The FBI previously made clear in a statement it did not believe the incident was connected to the All-Star Game or related events.

"We have no reason to believe this incident was connected to terrorism or a threat directed at the All-Star Game," the statement read. "We are not aware of any threat to the All-Star Game events, venues, players, or the community at this time."

Per Denver7, authorities feared a potential "Las Vegas"-style event in reference to the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting that left 60 people dead and more than 500 injured. The shooter targeted an outdoor concert from his 32nd-floor Mandalay Bay hotel room.

In an interview with KCNC-TV, Gabriel Rodriguez claimed that he was trying to sell drugs (h/t Associated Press).

"I was trying to get there and sell some dope and get out, and the next thing I know the SWAT team and everybody on me," Rodriguez said.

However, Platt said Ricardo Rodriguez spoke about killing people. Denver7 reported that one of the suspects said he was going to "go out in a big way."

The three men are scheduled to appear at hearings next week, per the AP.