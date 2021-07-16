Drew Robinson Announces Retirement, Will Join Giants as Mental Health Advocate

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

San Francisco Giants prospect Drew Robinson is retiring from professional baseball and will join the franchise's front office to continue his work as a mental health advocate, the 29-year-old announced Friday.

Robinson, who's attempted suicide in April 2020 and return to baseball the following year was chronicled by ESPN's Jeff Passan, spent the start of the 2021 season with the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats. In 35 games following the loss of his right eye, Robinson slashed .128/.240/.267 with three doubles, eight RBI and 12 walks on 53 strikeouts.

He will play his final games this weekend.

"I couldn't be more excited to remain in the game that saved my life," Robinson wrote. "I remember the day after my suicide attempt, the first thought I had toward choosing to live came from thinking about playing baseball again. I did that, with one eye, and I'm grateful for my time with the River Cats and the 11 incredible years I spent with the [Texas] Rangers and [St. Louis] Cardinals."

Per Passan:

"Robinson, 29, has spent the past 2½ months with the Giants' Triple-A affiliate in Sacramento, returning to the game against long odds. In April 2020, Robinson shot himself in the head and survived 20 hours before calling 911. The idea of playing baseball again prompted Robinson to place the call, and while damage from the gunshot forced doctors to remove his right eye, he attempted a comeback nevertheless."

After getting an opportunity with the Giants and signing a minor league deal at the start of the season, ESPN reported Robinson began discussing a job with San Francisco's front office as he continued to struggle on the field with Sacramento.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Now, he'll get the chance to remain in baseball and focus on improving the mental health of players.

Robinson wrote that in his new role with the Giants he'll be able to help players address their emotional well-being and called the last 15 months indescribable. The Nevada native thanked his fans, coaches, trainers and teammates for treating him like family and noted the inspiration he received along the way helped him on his journey.



Robinson finishes his career with 100 MLB games between the Rangers and Cardinals. He holds a career .202/.296/.359 slash line with nine home runs, 22 RBI and 30 walks on 102 strikeouts.