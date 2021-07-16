Shohei Ohtani MLB All-Star Game Jersey Receiving Bids for over $100K at Auction

AP Photo/Gabriel Christus

An MLB All-Star Game jersey autographed by Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani has a top bid over $110,000 with five days left in the auction.

The MLB Auction listings, which run through Wednesday night, show Ohtani's jersey at $111,050. The second-highest bid was for San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.'s jersey, which was at $3,630 as of Friday afternoon.

Proceeds from the jerseys will benefit the Baseball Assistance Team via Major League Baseball Charities.

The description of the Ohtani jersey makes it clear the item up for bidding isn't part of the uniform the Angels star, who served as the AL's leadoff hitter and starting pitcher, wore Tuesday during the All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver.

"The jerseys were autographed during the 2021 All-Star Week festivities and are MLB Authenticated," the listing states. " ... These jerseys are not game-used and only autographed."



Ohtani was the winning pitcher for the AL after pitching a scoreless first inning in a 5-2 win. He went hitless in two plate appearances.

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was named the Midsummer Classic's MVP after hitting a third-inning home run. The top bid for his autographed jersey stands at $3,020.

Ohtani has become a headline attraction this season while leading MLB with 33 home runs and striking out 87 batters in 67 innings across 13 starts as a pitcher.

The vast difference in auction prices further showcase the Japanese star's popularity and global appeal.