Kris Bryant Trade Rumors: Mets 'Among Multiple Teams' with Interest in Cubs Star

AP Photo/Aaron Doster

The Chicago Cubs already traded outfielder Joc Pederson to the Atlanta Braves, but that could be a precursor to a much bigger move prior to the trade deadline.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the New York Mets "are among multiple teams with interest in Kris Bryant, whose versatility makes him a fit for many."

Bryant is a free agent after this season, and a Cubs team that once looked like a contender in the National League Central has plummeted in the standings after losing 13 of 15 heading into the All-Star break.

That means free-agents-to-be such as Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez could be on the way out for a team that may look to reset and move on from many of the core pieces that helped it win the 2016 World Series.

Bryant would be a major addition for the Mets or a number of other contenders.

His resume includes that World Series title, a National League MVP, a Rookie of the Year and four All-Star selections. He is slashing .271/.353/.502 with 16 home runs and 46 RBI this season and has four seasons of 26 or more home runs in his career.

As Heyman mentioned, his versatility also stands out.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Bryant has played first base, third base, left field, center field and right field for the Cubs this season and has helped them account for a number of injuries with his ability to play all over the field.

The Mets have also dealt with injuries throughout the season, so Bryant is someone who could provide insurance across the field while also bringing his All-Star bat to the lineup.

New York is in first place in the National League East, and adding someone like the 29-year-old could help it parlay its quick start into a deep playoff run.