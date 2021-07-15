Steve Sarkisian: Texas Can't Rely on 'Magical Fairy Dust' to Compete at High Level

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Texas Longhorns may be one of the most recognizable and lucrative programs in college football, but new head coach Steve Sarkisian doesn't believe the university can assume it will succeed just because of the resources it possesses.

"We can't sit back and relax and think because we've got a great stadium, because we've got great resources, because we've got 5-star, 4-star players, that we just sprinkle a little magical fairy dust and all sudden we're a really good football team," he told reporters Thursday. "Winning is hard. Winning takes work. Winning takes grit and great teamwork."

