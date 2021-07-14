AL Manager Kevin Cash; 'Sick to My Stomach' Tim Anderson Didn't Get to Hit in ASG

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

After the American League captured its eighth straight All-Star Game victory over the National League, 5-2, at Coors Field, AL manager Kevin Cash had just one regret: not getting Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson an at-bat:

Cash, who normally manages the Tampa Bay Rays, said he was "sick to my stomach" about Anderson—one of the best hitters in baseball—not getting an opportunity to step up to the plate Tuesday.

Instead, the eighth inning defensive replacement was stranded on deck as Oakland A's slugger Matt Olson struck out to end the top of the ninth. The only way for Anderson to have gotten up to hit at that point would be for his White Sox teammate Liam Hendriks to blow a save in the bottom of the ninth.

That didn't happen. Cash is likely to remember it.

Anderson was a late addition to the All-Star roster, taking the place of Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, who opted out of the exhibition. Yet the White Sox star was absolutely deserving of the honor.

In 74 games this season, the first-time All-Star is slashing .309/.345/.424 with six home runs and 55 runs scored while mostly batting leadoff for a Chicago club with an eight-game lead in the AL Central.

White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon didn't even make it into the game despite holding the third-lowest ERA in the AL (2.31). Chicago's Lance Lynn did get to pitch, twirling one inning with a walk and a strikeout and earning a hold.

Chicago's South Side had its fingerprints all over Tuesday's win. It just didn't get to see Anderson at the plate.