Terrelle Pryor, More Ohio State Players Call on NCAA to Restore Stripped Records

Greg Ashman/Icon SMI/Icon Sport Media via Getty Images

Former Ohio State star Terrelle Pryor shared a statement Tuesday on behalf of himself and former teammates who want the NCAA to officially recognize the Buckeyes' 2010 season.

"We are calling for our school records and legacy to be restored so that Buckeye Nation can look at us with the same love and fondness that we've always had for them," the statement read.

Ohio State went 12-1 and won the Sugar Bowl in 2010. However, the school vacated its results from that season after the NCAA determined Pryor and four others received improper benefits.

The NCAA suspended Pryor, Dan Herron, DeVier Posey, Mike Adams and Solomon Thomas for five games each for selling championship collectibles and receiving improper benefits from a tattoo parlor.

Head coach Jim Tressel resigned as well.

After the suspensions were issued, Posey's mother, Julie Posey, chastised the NCAA and argued the organization wasn't providing the players with enough financial support relative to the revenue they were helping to generate.

She was making the argument that others had made for years. The outcry eventually led the NCAA to open the door for college athletes to receive compensation for their name, image and likeness.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

If NIL legislation had been around in 2010, then the Buckeyes players would've had an easy option available to collect cash.

The shifting of the NIL tides is also leading to questions about whether the NCAA should rewrite history—again—to nullify punishments that were issued in the past.

The plea from the OSU group follows a similar statement from former USC star Reggie Bush about being recognized as the 2005 Heisman Trophy winner again:

Bush forfeited his Heisman in 2010 after allegations of improper benefits.

The Heisman Trust said July 2 it cannot reinstate him as the winner until the NCAA walks back its decision to vacate USC's 2005 season.