Lightning Parade 2021: Twitter Reaction, Photos, Videos, GIFs and More

Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

With the Tampa Bay Lightning winning their second straight Stanley Cup trophy, fans in the city were once again treated to a boat parade along the Hillsborough River.

Just like after the Lightning's title in 2020 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl in February, fans lined alongside the Tampa Riverwalk to see their favorite players celebrate while holding a trophy.

The Stanley Cup made its way around the water with a lot of people getting their hands on it:

The players also had their fair share of fun during the celebration:

Even owner Jeffrey Vinik and head coach Jon Cooper got in on the action:

The day showed that fans and players do not get tired of winning and celebrating champions. The well-attended event was another exciting moment for a city that has become known for titles.

The Tampa Bay Rays will hope to be the next squad to enjoy a championship in the region.