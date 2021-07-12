Lightning Parade 2021: Twitter Reaction, Photos, Videos, GIFs and More

Lightning Parade 2021: Twitter Reaction, Photos, Videos, GIFs and MoreJuly 12, 2021
With the Tampa Bay Lightning winning their second straight Stanley Cup trophy, fans in the city were once again treated to a boat parade along the Hillsborough River.
Just like after the Lightning's title in 2020 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl in February, fans lined alongside the Tampa Riverwalk to see their favorite players celebrate while holding a trophy.
The Stanley Cup made its way around the water with a lot of people getting their hands on it:
Bally Sports Sun: Lightning @BallyLightning
Shirts off.<br>Music up. <br>Dancing starts. <br><br>Watch the <a href="https://twitter.com/TBLightning?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TBLightning</a> Celebration ⬇️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBolts?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBolts</a> <br><br>📺: Bally Sports Sun <br>💻: <a href="https://t.co/rd1l7xkaai">https://t.co/rd1l7xkaai</a> <br>📱: Bally Sports App <a href="https://t.co/TOBrCX3Eie">pic.twitter.com/TOBrCX3Eie</a>
10 Tampa Bay @10TampaBay
Back-to-back <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a> victory parade views <a href="https://twitter.com/TBLightning?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TBLightning</a>! ⚡🏒<br><br>📷: Tampa Bay Times via AP <a href="https://t.co/L62DqbILEI">pic.twitter.com/L62DqbILEI</a>
10 Tampa Bay @10TampaBay
🏆 PAT "STANLEY CUP HAT TRICK" MAROON IS IN THE HOUSE 🏆 <a href="https://t.co/xi6z97MI2i">https://t.co/xi6z97MI2i</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBolts?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBolts</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ParadeofChampions?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ParadeofChampions</a> <a href="https://t.co/zryxfCPpla">pic.twitter.com/zryxfCPpla</a>
The players also had their fair share of fun during the celebration:
Bally Sports Sun: Lightning @BallyLightning
Kuch is for the peopleeeee! 🙌🙌🙌🙌<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBolts?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBolts</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHL</a> <a href="https://t.co/SRnnMDKP63">pic.twitter.com/SRnnMDKP63</a>
Bally Sports Sun: Lightning @BallyLightning
.<a href="https://twitter.com/YanniGourde?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@YanniGourde</a>'s double-fisting technique is pretty pristine! ✊👊<br><br>Watch the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBolts?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBolts</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a> Boat Parade on ⤵️<br><br>📺: Bally Sports Sun <br>💻: <a href="https://t.co/p0qDDrOop7">https://t.co/p0qDDrOop7</a> <br>📱: Bally Sports App <a href="https://t.co/bUMOIrAZd2">pic.twitter.com/bUMOIrAZd2</a>
WFLA NEWS @WFLA
"CHAMPA BAYYYYY. That's how we do it baby."<br><br>Never change, Nikita Kucherov. Never change.<br><br>Shoutout to <a href="https://twitter.com/WFLAJosh?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WFLAJosh</a><br>for getting THE interview of the day. <a href="https://t.co/cSVzjA0Kgf">https://t.co/cSVzjA0Kgf</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBolts?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBolts</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/G4ES4N0etc">pic.twitter.com/G4ES4N0etc</a>
Bally Sports Sun: Lightning @BallyLightning
The King of the Blue Line! 👑 <br><br>Imagine trying to get around a guy who's 6-foot-8 on skates and crazy skilled!!!<br><br>Watch the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBolts?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBolts</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a> Boat Parade on ⤵️<br><br>📺: Bally Sports Sun <br>💻: <a href="https://t.co/p0qDDrOop7">https://t.co/p0qDDrOop7</a> <br>📱: Bally Sports App <a href="https://t.co/qhYt0PCLLh">pic.twitter.com/qhYt0PCLLh</a>
Bally Sports Sun: Lightning @BallyLightning
Think we figured out how to cool off on a hot Tampa Bay summer day! 🔥🥵😂<br><br>Watch the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBolts?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBolts</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a> Boat Parade on ⤵️<br><br>📺: Bally Sports Sun <br>💻: <a href="https://t.co/p0qDDrOop7">https://t.co/p0qDDrOop7</a> <br>📱: Bally Sports App <a href="https://t.co/o2KSh4aA0k">pic.twitter.com/o2KSh4aA0k</a>
Even owner Jeffrey Vinik and head coach Jon Cooper got in on the action:
Bally Sports Sun: Lightning @BallyLightning
"This is a moment for all of us to enjoy!"<br><br>-<a href="https://twitter.com/TBLightning?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TBLightning</a> owner Jeff Vinik on winning back-2-back <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a> Championships.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBolts?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBolts</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHL</a> <a href="https://t.co/I8UK7FZdsm">pic.twitter.com/I8UK7FZdsm</a>
Bally Sports Sun: Lightning @BallyLightning
Coach Cooper is out here looking like a straight 𝘽𝙊𝙎𝙎! 😎<br><br>Watch the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBolts?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBolts</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a> Boat Parade on ⤵️<br><br>📺: Bally Sports Sun <br>💻: <a href="https://t.co/p0qDDrOop7">https://t.co/p0qDDrOop7</a> <br>📱: Bally Sports App <a href="https://t.co/Qmxm1T7wWY">pic.twitter.com/Qmxm1T7wWY</a>
The day showed that fans and players do not get tired of winning and celebrating champions. The well-attended event was another exciting moment for a city that has become known for titles.
The Tampa Bay Rays will hope to be the next squad to enjoy a championship in the region.