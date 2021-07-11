FBI: People Arrested on Weapons Charges Weren't Threat to 2021 MLB All-Star Game

Matt Dirksen/Colorado Rockies/Getty Images

The FBI downplayed the potential threat posed by the four people arrested on drug and illegal weapons charges in Denver.

According to Denver7, 16 long guns and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition were seized from a hotel located close to Coors Field, site of the 2021 MLB All-Star Game. The FBI said it doesn't believe at this time that an attack was planned.

"We have no reason to believe this incident was connected to terrorism or a threat directed at the All-Star Game," an FBI statement read. "We are not aware of any threat to the All-Star Game events, venues, players, or the community at this time."

