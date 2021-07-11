Report: Police Feared Shooting During MLB All-Star Game After Weapons Found at Hotel

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Police in Denver were reportedly fearful about a potential mass shooting during the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Per Liz Gelardi, Tony Kovaleski and Oscar Contreras of Denver's ABC 7 affiliate, police arrested four people and "removed 16 long guns, body armor and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition" from a hotel room located close to Coors Field.

According to the report, a hotel maid tipped off law enforcement about the weapons and ammunition Friday night.

Multiple law enforcement sources told Gelardi, Kovaleski and Contreras that the number of weapons, amount of ammo, vantage point of the hotel room (which included a balcony overlooking downtown) and large crowds gathering in a single location for the All-Star festivities "could have resulted in a Las Vegas-style shooting."

In October 2017, Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas while he was staying at the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

A total of 60 people were killed and hundreds more were injured in the deadliest mass shooting in modern United States history.

In addition to the four people arrested, Denver police officers impounded two vehicles to be processed as possible evidence.

The police investigation into the situation remains ongoing.

MLB All-Star festivities are scheduled to begin Sunday at Coors Field with the Futures Game and 2021 draft. The Home Run Derby will take place Monday, followed by the All-Star Game on Tuesday.