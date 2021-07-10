Cardinals' Yadier Molina Elects to Skip 2021 MLB All-Star Game, Citing Foot Injury

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

After being named an injury replacement on the National League All-Star team on Saturday, St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina decided against playing in the All-Star Game.

According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Molina will instead use the All-Star break to rest his ailing foot.

Molina, who turns 39 on Tuesday, earned his 10th career All-Star nod after San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey pulled out of the All-Star Game with a thumb injury that landed him on the 10-day injured list.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.