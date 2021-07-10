X

    Joe Tsai 'Going to Solve This Transportation Problem' After Liberty's Travel Issues

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJuly 11, 2021

    New York Liberty team governor Joe Tsai called for change after the team had another flight delayed ahead of Sunday's game against the Connecticut Sun.

    Tsai tweeted Saturday he's "going to solve this transportation problem for good":

    Joe Tsai @joetsai1999

    Getting your team to an away game and back comfortably, safely, and on time is a basic business necessity. It’s the right thing every owner should do.

    The Liberty didn't arrive in Indianapolis until hours before they were scheduled to play the Indiana Fever on Friday, and they lost 82-69. The situation was about to arise once again, but New York subsequently got an earlier trip back to New York City:

    Jazmine Jones @Jazmine_Jones4

    BRUH THERE IS NO FREAKING WAY!!! <br>TOMORROW MORNING!?!?! <a href="https://t.co/2L0Uroz1O1">pic.twitter.com/2L0Uroz1O1</a>

    Jazmine Jones @Jazmine_Jones4

    We have boarded the plane ‼️‼️ <a href="https://t.co/7nUk8bzVHz">pic.twitter.com/7nUk8bzVHz</a>

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

