Hungary to Play 3 Matches Without Fans After Racist, Homophobic Chants at Euro 2020

ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images

The Hungary national team will have to play three UEFA-sanctioned matches in an empty stadium due to racist chants and homophobic banners displayed by supporters at Euro 2020, according to Sky Sports.

The Hungarian Football Federation also received a fine of €100,000.

The punishment will apply to Hungary's next two matches, though it won't apply to any World Cup qualifiers since those are overseen by FIFA. The Magyars are scheduled to host England (Sept. 2) and Andorra (Sept. 8) on home soil in a pair of qualifiers.

The third stadium ban is suspended for two years and pending behavior from fans at future fixtures.

Hungary played its first two matches of Euro 2020 at Puskas Arena in Budapest.

The homophobic banners were displayed as the team lost 3-0 to Portugal on June 15. UEFA said it was also looking into monkey chants that were performed by home supporters as Hungary drew 1-1 with France on June 19.

Hungary closed out the group stage at Munich's Allianz Arena.

To draw attention to an anti-gay law that made its way through Hungarian parliament, the Munich city council proposed lighting the Allianz Arena's exterior in the colors of the rainbow. UEFA denied the request, a decision that Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter called "shameful."

Hungary isn't the only national team that was recently punished for anti-gay behavior by live supporters. FIFA issued a two-match stadium ban to Mexico that will apply to World Cup qualifying.