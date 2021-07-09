Astros Troll Yankees by Giving 2019 AL Champions Gear to Fans During Series

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

The troll game is strong with the Houston Astros for their weekend series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros will give away a replica 2019 American League champions trophy and ring for the first two games of the series before handing out a Jose Altuve replica jersey Sunday.

The 2019 ALCS marked the second time in three seasons the Yankees and Astros met with a trip to the World Series on the line.

Houston won the 2017 series in seven games. However, when the Astros' cheating scandal was uncovered in 2020, several Yankees players expressed outrage at feeling cheated out of a possible World Series title that season.

In the 2019 rematch, the Astros defeated the Yankees in a memorable six-game series. Altuve sent Houston to the World Series with a walk-off two-run homer off Aroldis Chapman in the bottom of the ninth in Game 6.

The Yankees have been scuffling this year and could use some positive momentum heading into the All-Star break. Their 44-42 record places them fourth in the AL East standings and 4.5 games out of the AL's second wild-card spot.

Houston has been fantastic this season with a 54-34 record, tied with the Boston Red Sox for best in the AL.