Padres' Daniel Camarena Becomes 1st Reliever to Hit Grand Slam Since 1985

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Already regarded as one of the most exciting teams in Major League Baseball, the San Diego Padres had a relief pitcher make history Thursday in a surprising way.

Daniel Camarena became the first reliever to hit a grand slam in a regular-season game since 36 years when he took three-time National League Cy Young winner Max Scherzer deep in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Per MLB.com's Sarah Langs, the last reliever to hit a grand slam in a game was Don Robinson for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sept. 12, 1985 against the Chicago Cubs.

The Washington Nationals looked like they were on cruise control after the first 3.5 innings. They were leading 8-0 after Trea Turner's two-run homer in the top of the fourth.

Camarena's grand slam off Scherzer was part of a seven-run inning that cut San Diego's deficit to 8-7.

Prior to his home run on Thursday, Camarena only other plate appearance in an MLB game ended in a strikeout on June 19 against the Cincinnati Reds.