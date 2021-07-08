Sergio Ramos Signs 2-Year Contract with PSG After Leaving Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain Football/PSG via Getty Images

Sergio Ramos has joined Paris Saint-Germain after the French club announced a deal with the defender Thursday:

According to Alex Kirkland and Rodrigo Faez of ESPN, Ramos signed a two-year deal with PSG.

The 35-year-old had spent 16 years at Real Madrid but left after the two sides were unable to agree on a new deal.

"I never wanted to leave Real Madrid, I always wanted to stay here," Ramos said at his farewell press conference last month. "In the last few months the club made me an offer of one year, with a pay cut. I want to highlight that money has never been a problem, the president knows that.

"It wasn't a financial problem. They offered me one year, I wanted two."

According to Kirkland and Faez, the player's wages at PSG will be lower than they would have been at Real Madrid.

The move still provides Ramos with more stability while giving him another chance to add trophies to his collection. The Spanish star helped his country win the World Cup in 2010 and consecutive European Championships in 2008 and 2012, while Real Madrid has won Champions League four times with Ramos anchoring the back line.

The center back has also been named to the UEFA Team of the Year nine times in his career.

"Today, Paris welcomes one of the greatest players of our era," Paris Saint-Germain chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi said Thursday. "We are delighted to announce that Sergio Ramos has joined us. Sergio is a complete footballer, one of the best defenders in the history of the game."

He now joins a team loaded with talent, led by forwards Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. The defense already had reliable options in Presnel Kimpembe and Marquinhos, but adding a proven veteran could give the unit even more stability.

It could be enough to help PSG get over the top after losing in the Champions League semifinals last year and the final a year before. The Ligue 1 club will also be looking to regain the domestic title having finished second to Lille in this season.