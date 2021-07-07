Nationals' Juan Soto to Participate in 2021 MLB Home Run Derby

AP Photo/Nick Wass

One of the final two spots in the 2021 Major League Baseball Home Run Derby has been filled.

Washington Nationals star Juan Soto told reporters on Wednesday he will take part in the event.

Soto joins a group of competitors that already included Pete Alonso (New York Mets), Trey Mancini (Baltimore Orioles), Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Angels), Matt Olson (Oakland Athletics), Salvador Perez (Kansas City Royals) and Trevor Story (Colorado Rockies).

This will mark the first appearance in the Home Run Derby for Soto. The Nationals was also named to the National League All-Star team for the first time in his career.

Since making his debut in 2018, Soto has established himself as one of the best all-around hitters in baseball. He led the NL in all three triple-slash categories last season (.351/.490/.695).

Soto hasn't shown as much power so far in 2021, but the 22-year-old is still hitting .277/.395/.438 in 74 games. He's proven over the past four seasons that there's more than enough pop in his swing to compete with anyone in a hitting exhibition.

The 2021 Home Run Derby will take place on Monday at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.