Lionel Messi Taunts Yerry Mina After Copa America Shootout Miss: 'Dance Now'

AP Photo/Andre Penner

Lionel Messi was fired up during penalty kicks in Argentina's eventual Copa America semifinal win over Colombia Tuesday, taunting opponent Yerry Mina after the player's attempt was saved:

"Baila ahora," Messi was heard yelling, which translates to "dance now."

Mina, a defender for Everton, is known to dance after scoring goals and showcased his moves after hitting his penalty in a win over Uruguay last round. Messi and Mina were briefly teammates at Barcelona in 2018, but the superstar did not hold back on the trash talk.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez also seemingly got in the head of his opponent before the kick:

Martinez saved three of the five penalties he faced on the way to a 3-2 Argentina win in the shootout.

It was enough to send Argentina to the Copa America final against Brazil on Saturday as Messi seeks to add a major international trophy to his resume.