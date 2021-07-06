Kevin Durant on Twitter Exchanges with Fans: 'It Should Be Encouraged'

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Few players in the NBA seem to divide opinion quite like Kevin Durant. And when those debates spill onto Twitter, Durant often defends himself.

And frankly, he doesn't see a problem with that:

Recent tweets have included Durant responding to criticisms from Scottie Pippen, comments from ESPN reporter Jackie MacMullan and the Sporting News for memorializing the five-year anniversary of Durant announcing he was joining the Golden State Warriors (warning: NSFW language):

Durant also engages with NBA fans on Twitter, generally those who criticize him.

Different athletes take different approaches to social media. Some largely stay away from it. Others almost assuredly have PR people handle it for them.

But Durant engages with fans directly. And it's not like it's a distraction—he just averaged 34.3 points per game in this year's postseason.