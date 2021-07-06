X

    Kevin Durant on Twitter Exchanges with Fans: 'It Should Be Encouraged'

    Timothy Rapp
July 6, 2021

    Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

    Few players in the NBA seem to divide opinion quite like Kevin Durant. And when those debates spill onto Twitter, Durant often defends himself. 

    And frankly, he doesn't see a problem with that:

    Kevin Durant @KDTrey5

    I don’t see a problem with me interacting with basketball fans, it should be encouraged…steve should’ve also said that I’m never late and I work through every rep in practice with game speed. That should be more interesting than what I do on Twitter.

    Recent tweets have included Durant responding to criticisms from Scottie Pippen, comments from ESPN reporter Jackie MacMullan and the Sporting News for memorializing the five-year anniversary of Durant announcing he was joining the Golden State Warriors (warning: NSFW language):

    Kevin Durant @KDTrey5

    Didn’t the great Scottie pippen refuse to go in the game for the last second shot because he was in his feelings his coach drew up the play for a better shooter??

    Kevin Durant @KDTrey5

    This guy Scott also wanted to enjoy his summer so he chose to rehab during the season lol yo <a href="https://twitter.com/ScottiePippen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ScottiePippen</a> THEY FOLLOWED PHIL, NOT YOU!!!

    Kevin Durant @KDTrey5

    Once again, I don’t even talk like this…plus I don’t have a relationship with Jackie for us to have in depth conversations about my intentions as a basketball player. I get she plays an opinion based sport but she framed this like we are friends. We are not.. <a href="https://t.co/0D2GszSwhA">https://t.co/0D2GszSwhA</a>

    Kevin Durant @KDTrey5

    This shit a holiday now???

    Durant also engages with NBA fans on Twitter, generally those who criticize him.

    Kevin Durant @KDTrey5

    It’s mans out here still offended…let it go

    Different athletes take different approaches to social media. Some largely stay away from it. Others almost assuredly have PR people handle it for them. 

    But Durant engages with fans directly. And it's not like it's a distraction—he just averaged 34.3 points per game in this year's postseason. 

