WWE's Jimmy Uso Arrested on DUI Charge After Traffic Stop; Allegedly Had BAC of .205

WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso was arrested Monday night in Pensacola, Florida, and charged with misdemeanor DUI.

According to police records (h/t TMZ Sports), Uso was pulled over after running a red light and driving 50 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Police said they smelled alcohol on Uso upon questioning him, so they gave him a field sobriety test. Uso failed the test and allegedly admitted to drinking "multiple" beers before driving, so he was arrested.

The 35-year-old Uso, whose real name is Jonathan Fatu, had a blood-alcohol content of .205, which is more than 2.5 times the legal limit of .08.

Per jail records (h/t TMZ Sports), Uso was booked on speeding and running a red light citations in addition to the DUI charge, and he was still in jail as of Tuesday morning.

Uso was being held on $500 bond.

This marks the third time Uso has been arrested since 2019 and the second time he has been accused of drunk driving during that stretch.

Uso was arrested in Detroit in February 2019 and charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction after getting out of the vehicle during a traffic stop when his wife, fellow WWE Superstar Naomi, was the driver.

He had to pay a $450 fine in exchange for pleading no-contest to interfering with a government employee.

Uso was arrested again in Pensacola in July 2019 on the grounds of "driving with an unlawful blood-alcohol level."

Per TMZ Sports, Uso was found not guilty of the charges against him in relation to the July 2019 arrest.

Uso was also arrested in 2012 for drunk driving, and he was placed on probation after pleading no-contest.

Jimmy and his twin brother, Jey Uso, have wrestled as The Usos in WWE since 2010.

The Usos are among the greatest tag teams in WWE history with six tag title reigns to their credit. Recently, they have done more work individually than as a team.

Jimmy missed over one year of action after suffering a torn ACL at WrestleMania 36 last year. He made his return in May and has been involved in the storyline with Jey, as well as their cousin, universal champion Roman Reigns.

While Jimmy was initially hesitant to support Reigns, he has been by his side over the past couple of weeks while Jey has been off television.

Friday's episode of SmackDown ended with Jimmy taking a beatdown at the hands of Reigns' Money in the Bank opponent, Edge.