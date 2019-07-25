WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso Reportedly Arrested for Alleged DUI in Florida

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2019

Wrestler Jimmy Uso arrives at the first-ever WWE Emmy For Your Consideration event at the TV Academy Saban Media Center, in North Hollywood (near Los Angeles), on June 6, 2018 (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)
VALERIE MACON/Getty Images

WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso was reportedly arrested early Thursday morning near Pensacola, Florida, for allegedly driving under the influence.

According to TMZ Sports, Uso was accused of "driving with an unlawful blood alcohol level." He was reportedly still in custody as of Thursday morning and was being held on $1,000 bond.

This marks Uso's second arrest in the past five months after he was arrested in Detroit in February on charges of disorderly conduct and obstruction.

                       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

