Report: MLB Wants to Talk to Dodgers' Trevor Bauer, Woman in Sexual Assault Case

The following article discusses sensitive details regarding allegations of sexual assault.

Investigators and officials from MLB are hopeful of meeting with Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and the woman who said he sexually assaulted her, according to ESPN's Buster Olney.

Olney reported the investigators have reached out to the woman's attorney but haven't yet spoken with her directly. He added that "investigators are delving into Bauer's history and the question of whether there have been other incidents" but haven't set a time to meet with the starting pitcher.

On Friday, MLB placed Bauer on administrative leave for seven days, an option available through a joint agreement between the league and MLB Players Association. The period of administrative leave can be extended for seven-day increments.

The move came after a judge granted a woman a temporary ex parte restraining order against Bauer.

One of Bauer's agents, Rachel Luba, said Thursday she's "privy to MUCH more information than what has been reported publicly" and expressed her support for Bauer:

Jon Fetterolf, another of his agents, said Tuesday that Bauer had previously met with the woman and that they "had a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship." Fetterolf also alleged the woman had sent messages to Bauer asking him to "choke [her] out."

According to The Athletic's Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang, the woman said the 2020 National League Cy Young winner assaulted her on two occasions—April 21 and May 15.

The woman said that she initially consented to sex with Bauer prior to their first meeting but that she "did not agree or consent to what he did next ... I did not agree to be sexually assaulted." The woman said she "lost consciousness" after being choked by Bauer and that he penetrated her anally while she was unconscious.

During their second encounter, Bauer allegedly punched the woman multiple times, and she declared as part of seeking the restraining order that she had "two black eyes, a bloodied swollen lip, significant bruising and scratching to one side of her face."

Police in Pasadena, California, are investigating the allegations, and Lt. Carolyn Gordon told USA Today's Josh Peter on Friday the case is "bigger than we thought."

"I’m not going to reveal any of the information we’ve received," Gordon said. "We have some things to look into. Some things have been uncovered and we want to continue our investigation."