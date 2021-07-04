Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley Talks Acting Career, Wants to Be Like The Rock

Photo credit: WWE.com

Former WWE star Mojo Rawley was unable to match The Rock's career in the ring, but he remains hopeful of emulating Dwayne Johnson on the silver screen.

Rawley, whose real name is Dean Muhtadi, told TMZ Sports he and a "good percentage of professional wrestlers" want to taste the crossover success The Rock has enjoyed.

Rawley also cited John Cena and Batista as other examples of notable wrestlers who have made the transition into film.

The 34-year-old has a minor role in Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins and was featured in the first few scenes of the worldwide trailer:

Rawley was among multiple wrestlers released by WWE in April. He told TMZ Sports his departure from the company could be a positive since he has more freedom to pursue opportunities away from professional wrestling.