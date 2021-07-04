Padres' CJ Abrams out for Season with Injury After Collision; MLB's No. 8 Prospect

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

San Diego Padres prospect CJ Abrams will miss the rest of the 2021 season after being diagnosed with a fractured left tibia and sprained left MCL, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic.

Abrams was involved in a collision at second base during Wednesday's game and exited in the ninth inning without being able to put much weight on the injured leg, per MLB.com.

The estimated recovery for the injury is three months.

The 20-year-old has spent the entire season playing in Double-A for the San Antonio Missions. Abrams is considered the No. 8 prospect in baseball and the second-best player in the Padres system behind pitcher MacKenzie Gore, per MLB.com.

Abrams was also slated to represent the National League during the 2021 Futures Game.

Initially a first-round pick in the 2019 draft, the infielder has showcased his wide skill set this season while hitting .296 with a .363 on-base percentage, 14 doubles and 13 stolen bases. He also has just four errors in 33 games at shortstop and six at second base.

Even in an organization loaded with young talent, Abrams still stands out as a potential game-changer down the line.

While the latest injury could slow his development, the timetable should allow the prospect to return to full strength in 2022.