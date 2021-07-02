Duncan Keith Trade Rumors: Blackhawks, Oilers Have Mutual Interest in Move

Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

Duncan Keith could be on his way to the Edmonton Oilers as the Chicago Blackhawks continue discussing possible trades for their longtime No. 1 defenseman.

According to The Athletic's Scott Powers and Daniel Nugent-Bowman, there's mutual interest between the Oilers and Hawks, and Keith wishes to be closer to his son in British Columbia's Okanagan Valley.

Per Nugent-Bowman:

The Oilers aren't willing to make the trade at all costs. They'd like Chicago to retain salary or to take a bad contract off their hands, the source said.

James Neal is the most obvious option. He has a $5.75 million cap hit for two more seasons, a dollar figure and term that almost matches Keith's. Neal is also the team's leading buyout candidate; the buyout period ends July 27 — a day before free agency begins.

Nugent-Bowman also suggested right winger Zack Kassian and goaltender Mikko Koskinen as potential trade chips for Edmonton. Keith is coming off a four-goal, 11-assist season over 54 games in which he averaged 23:25 of ice time per game.

