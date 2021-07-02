World Series Champion Dodgers Visit President Biden at the White House

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Nine months after winning the franchise's first World Series title in 32 years, the Los Angeles Dodgers visited the White House and President Joe Biden to commemorate their memorable title run.

The Dodgers made their first visit to Washington, D.C., this season on Thursday when they opened a four-game series against the Washington Nationals.

Friday's trip makes the reigning World Series champs the first professional sports team to visit the White House since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year.

Per Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times, the party is being limited to "around 50 people" due to ongoing coronavirus protocols.

Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly, known for having a colorful personality on the mound, brought that unique presence with him to the White House.

Per Jomboy Media, Kelly acquired that jacket on June 29 when he traded his game-worn Dodgers jersey with a fan in the stands at Dodger Stadium.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris couldn't match Kelly in the fashion department, but they both received jerseys from the Dodgers during the team's visit.

“I think what we discovered is that we need sports more than we ever realized," Biden said during his press conference with the Dodgers.

The president referred to the Dodgers as “a lot more than a baseball club; they are a pillar of American culture." He also praised the organization for opening up its stadium to serve as a mass testing site, COVID-19 vaccination center and voting site last year.

The Dodgers are certainly in a strong position to make a return trip to the White House, either later this year or at some point in 2022, to celebrate another World Series title.

Los Angeles' 50-31 record ranks second in the National League, behind only the San Francisco Giants (50-30). The Dodgers are the only NL team to have a run differential of at least +100 so far this season (+110).